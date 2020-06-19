Gabby Barrett Has One Tiny Gripe About Husband Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett certainly isn't complaining about being stuck at home with her new husband Cade Foehner during the novel coronavirus quarantine, but all the quality time was unexpected.

The newlyweds were both running pretty fast after getting married in October, with Barrett out promoting her now-No. 1 hit "I Hope" and finishing her new album Goldmine and Foehner (a fellow Season 16 American Idol alum) working on his own music. The couple is "definitely learning the small things that you didn’t know," she admits.

There's this, for example:

Bad habits aside, the couple has provided some great inspiration for one another during their two years together. Barrett admits that they regularly make each other cry with sweet love songs about each other. The 20-year-old's new single "The Good Ones" was inspired by Foehner, and he even makes a cameo in the music video as she sings, "We should all find us one / They're out there, minus one / Some of the good ones / Yeah, I got a good one."

“He always cries about songs that I write about him, and it’s very sweet,” Barrett says.

Foehner, an aspiring country singer as well, did the same for her in 2019 with "Baby, Let's Do This," a raspy country vocal that tells the story of young love gone right. Barrett stars in that clip, smiling as they elope (in real life they had a more traditional wedding).

Now two years removed from Idol, Barrett's debut album is a result of hard work and perseverance as much as it is talent. Every record label in town turned her down, she says of the weeks that followed her third-place finish on the show in 2018. She admits she never had a Plan B.

