Folk Alliance 2022 Conference Rescheduled Over COVID-19 Concerns
The 34th annual Folk Alliance International Conference will no longer be held in February as originally announced earlier this year. The event will now take place May 18-22, 2022 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.
According to a press release, the decision is "the result of rising Delta variant cases following Thanksgiving holiday travel and gathering, as well as the arrival of the highly infectious new Omicron variant." The conference was originally scheduled to be held Feb. 23-27 at the same venue.
“In many ways the second pandemic year has been much harder to navigate,” Aengus Finnan, Executive Director of FAI, said in a statement. “By comparison it was easier to pivot our conference entirely online last year than it has been to navigate all of the issues of trying to safely and viably reconvene in-person.”
Folk Alliance International has stated that all current confirmed conference registrations will be automatically moved forward to the new dates. Those who can no longer attend the event due to the date change are eligible for a refund. Additional information has been emailed directly to registered conference attendees.
The annual conference, which features folk-leaning artists and music from around the world, will feature a hybrid of in-person events and online activities. All attendees must supply proof of vaccination in advance, with booster shots recommended, and a mask mandate will be in effect for all in-person conference activities.
So far, the Folk Alliance has announced 137 official showcase artists who will perform at the International Conference. You can find a full list of performers below.
Folk Alliance 2022 International Conference Showcase Artists:
A Tale of Two
Abby Posner
Adrian + Meredith
Al Qahwa
Alisa Amador
Amanda Rheaume
American Patchwork Quartet
Andrea von Kampen
Anna Smyrk
Anna Tivel
Annie Mack
Barbra Lica
Basset
Beatrice Deer
Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music
Beth Bombara
BettySoo
Big Little Lions
Buffalo Rose
Bywater Call
Calle Sur
Cary Morin & Ghost Dog
Charly Lowry
Charm of Finches
Chloe Foy
Chris Pierce
Christine Melanson
Clare Sands
Colin Lillie
Compton & Newberry
D'DAT
Dan Navarro
Dan Weber
Dani Larkin
Danny Schmidt
Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet
David Starr
Declan O'Rourke
Diana Jones
Digawolf
Diogo Ramos
Durham County Poets
Eliza Gilkyson
Ensemble Iberica
Fellow Pynins
Genevieve Racette
Georgia Mooney
German Lopez
Golden Shoals
Grosse Isle
Guy Forsyth and Jeska
Hasaatuk
Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra
Haymakers
Heidi Talbot
Henhouse Prowlers
Hillary Klug
Holly Arrowsmith
HuDost
Humbird
Jeffery Straker
Jess Klein
JM Stevens
John Smith
John Wort Hannam
Julia Othmer
Julian Taylor
Kalani Pe'a
Katherine Priddy
KC Jones
Kora Flamenca
Kyshona
Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards
Lauren Housley
Le Diable à Cinq
Lilli Lewis
Livingston Taylor
LÓN
Lore
Los Arcos Hermanos Peña
Los Texmaniacs
Making Movies
Mari Black Trio
Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra
Mary Bragg
Matt The Electrician
Max ZT
Maya de Vitry
McKain Lakey
Michaela Anne
Misty River
Morgan Toney
Nigel Wearne
O'Connor Lee
OKAN
Peia
Peter Mulvey
Puuluup
Rainbow Girls
Raine Hamilton String Trio
Ramon Chicharron
Ray Bonneville
Raye Zaragoza
Rebolu
Rob Lutes
Robinson & Rohe
Ron Artis II
Rosier
Rum Ragged
Sawyer Fredericks
Scott Cook
Seffarine
Shaun Ferguson
Sophie Lukacs
South for Winter
Steve Poltz
Stillhouse Junkies
Susan O’Neill
Suzie Vinnick
T. Buckley
Talisk
Tara MacLean
The Accidentals
The Arcadian Wild
The Burney Sisters
The East Pointers
The Heart Collectors
The Ocelots
The Once
The Small Glories
The Trials of Cato
Thea Hopkins
Tim Easton
Tomás del Real
Treya Lam
Underhill Rose
Ventanas
Vigüela
Villages
Waahli
Waipuna
Wallis Bird
Westbound Situation
Willi Carlisle
Windborne
Xani