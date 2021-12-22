Folk Alliance 2022 Conference Rescheduled Over COVID-19 Concerns

The 34th annual Folk Alliance International Conference will no longer be held in February as originally announced earlier this year. The event will now take place May 18-22, 2022 at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Mo.

According to a press release, the decision is "the result of rising Delta variant cases following Thanksgiving holiday travel and gathering, as well as the arrival of the highly infectious new Omicron variant." The conference was originally scheduled to be held Feb. 23-27 at the same venue.

“In many ways the second pandemic year has been much harder to navigate,” Aengus Finnan, Executive Director of FAI, said in a statement. “By comparison it was easier to pivot our conference entirely online last year than it has been to navigate all of the issues of trying to safely and viably reconvene in-person.”

Folk Alliance International has stated that all current confirmed conference registrations will be automatically moved forward to the new dates. Those who can no longer attend the event due to the date change are eligible for a refund. Additional information has been emailed directly to registered conference attendees.

The annual conference, which features folk-leaning artists and music from around the world, will feature a hybrid of in-person events and online activities. All attendees must supply proof of vaccination in advance, with booster shots recommended, and a mask mandate will be in effect for all in-person conference activities.

So far, the Folk Alliance has announced 137 official showcase artists who will perform at the International Conference. You can find a full list of performers below.

Folk Alliance 2022 International Conference Showcase Artists:

A Tale of Two

Abby Posner

Adrian + Meredith

Al Qahwa

Alisa Amador

Amanda Rheaume

American Patchwork Quartet

Andrea von Kampen

Anna Smyrk

Anna Tivel

Annie Mack

Barbra Lica

Basset

Beatrice Deer

Beny Esguerra and New Tradition Music

Beth Bombara

BettySoo

Big Little Lions

Buffalo Rose

Bywater Call

Calle Sur

Cary Morin & Ghost Dog

Charly Lowry

Charm of Finches

Chloe Foy

Chris Pierce

Christine Melanson

Clare Sands

Colin Lillie

Compton & Newberry

D'DAT

Dan Navarro

Dan Weber

Dani Larkin

Danny Schmidt

Dave Sharp Worlds Quartet

David Starr

Declan O'Rourke

Diana Jones

Digawolf

Diogo Ramos

Durham County Poets

Eliza Gilkyson

Ensemble Iberica

Fellow Pynins

Genevieve Racette

Georgia Mooney

German Lopez

Golden Shoals

Grosse Isle

Guy Forsyth and Jeska

Hasaatuk

Hayde Bluegrass Orchestra

Haymakers

Heidi Talbot

Henhouse Prowlers

Hillary Klug

Holly Arrowsmith

HuDost

Humbird

Jeffery Straker

Jess Klein

JM Stevens

John Smith

John Wort Hannam

Julia Othmer

Julian Taylor

Kalani Pe'a

Katherine Priddy

KC Jones

Kora Flamenca

Kyshona

Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards

Lauren Housley

Le Diable à Cinq

Lilli Lewis

Livingston Taylor

LÓN

Lore

Los Arcos Hermanos Peña

Los Texmaniacs

Making Movies

Mari Black Trio

Marty O'Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra

Mary Bragg

Matt The Electrician

Max ZT

Maya de Vitry

McKain Lakey

Michaela Anne

Misty River

Morgan Toney

Nigel Wearne

O'Connor Lee

OKAN

Peia

Peter Mulvey

Puuluup

Rainbow Girls

Raine Hamilton String Trio

Ramon Chicharron

Ray Bonneville

Raye Zaragoza

Rebolu

Rob Lutes

Robinson & Rohe

Ron Artis II

Rosier

Rum Ragged

Sawyer Fredericks

Scott Cook

Seffarine

Shaun Ferguson

Sophie Lukacs

South for Winter

Steve Poltz

Stillhouse Junkies

Susan O’Neill

Suzie Vinnick

T. Buckley

Talisk

Tara MacLean

The Accidentals

The Arcadian Wild

The Burney Sisters

The East Pointers

The Heart Collectors

The Ocelots

The Once

The Small Glories

The Trials of Cato

Thea Hopkins

Tim Easton

Tomás del Real

Treya Lam

Underhill Rose

Ventanas

Vigüela

Villages

Waahli

Waipuna

Wallis Bird

Westbound Situation

Willi Carlisle

Windborne

Xani