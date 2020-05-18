Florida Georgia Line are the guest artists on Monday's (May 18) episode of Songland on NBC, and in an advance clip, viewers can preview how they'll turn a pretty good song called "Ain't Going Nowhere" into a potential hit called "Lean On."

A singer and songwriter named Shawn Austin presents "Ain't Going Nowhere," and in this clip, it's clear that Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line share the opinion of Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder that it's a great start. The newcomer can't help but smile as this group of pros begin pulling his song apart and putting it back together with plenty of praise for the song he built.

Kelley agrees with McAnally, who says he loves the melody, but the lyrics might be too familiar. The song needs to get to the point faster, so they help it get there.

"I’m not afraid of just calling it "Lean On," I’ve never heard that," Hubbard says.

The exchange is a fascinating glimpse into a songwriting room, with the writers knowing where another is headed with not much more than a few movements and suggestions. Viewers will get quickly wrapped up in the excitement of it all, but the clip ends before we learn the fate of the song.

FGL's episode of Songland will air on NBC at 10PM ET. On each episode of the series, four songwriters present songs, with three chosen to record a version of their track with either McAnally, Tedder or Dean. The episode's featured artist then chooses the winning version, which is released immediately.

Previously, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum have appeared on Songland and cut a song from the winning songwriter. Lady Antebellum's "Champagne Night" even went on to become their new radio single.

Whichever song Florida Georgia Line choose will be included on their new EP. The 6-Pack EP is due out on Friday (May 22).