Exciting new details have surfaced about May We All, an upcoming movie musical tied to Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley.

FGL will contribute two original songs, which will debut with the feature. They won't be the only familiar voices on the soundtrack, either: The score to May We All will feature songs by Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, the Chicks, Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton.

The star-studded musical lineup also includes music from Sara Evans, Brooks & Dunn, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, John Denver, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Old Dominion, LoCash and Jessica Andrews.

Additionally, director Andy Fickman — known for films including 2006's She's the Man and TV series Kevin Can Wait and No Good Nick — will helm May We All as part of a partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions, the latter of which Kelley founded.

"My partners and I are really excited to welcome Andy [Fickman] to the May We All fam!" the singer shares. "Not only do we connect on a country music-lovin' level, but I admire his work as a director and truly believe he'll bring the heart of our script to life. It's been a long time coming and I can't wait for everyone to finally be able to enjoy May We All — from the stage to the big screen."

The stage musical version of the project was originally planned to launch in November 2020 in Memphis, Tenn., but had to be postponed as a result of the pandemic. May We All's stage iteration features arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, and it's directed by Shelley Butler. The play also features a book co-written by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger.

For his part, Fickman says that he's especially excited to be a part of the project as a native of Midland, Texas, who connects to the country music-focused subject matter. "Growing up in Texas, loving country music and being a massive Florida Georgia Line fan, it is a dream come true to be joining the May We All creative team. The script uses powerful, heart-warming songs from some of country's most celebrated artists to examine the complexities of how our hometowns shape and mold our dreams and aspirations," the director says.

May We All tells the story of a talented country music hopeful named Jenna Coates, who returns to her hometown after a discouraging stint in Nashville. However, she soon discovers, according to a press release, that "her roots may take her a lot further than her dreams."

