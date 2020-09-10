Florida Georgia Line have collaborated with a wide variety of artists, but there's one legendary country-rock ensemble that's still on their wish list. In a new episode of FGL House Party Radio, FGL singer Brian Kelley says he'd really like to sing with the Eagles — even more so now that Vince Gill is a member of the iconic band.

"So, fun fact about the Eagles, we now share the same manager," Kelley reveals on the show, which airs on Apple Music Country (quote via EverythingNash.com). "He’s a legend, Irving Azoff."

Azoff is the Eagles' longtime manager, and he's parlayed that success into a number of other ventures in film, as well as heading up both Live Nation and Ticketmaster at various times.

"Maybe he can make the connect for us to do possibly a song with the Eagles ... wink, wink," Kelley says.

"That would be a dream come true," the singer adds. "I know that Vince Gill is singing with them now, which I can’t even imagine. The Eagles were already the Eagles; they were already amazing, and then you add Vince Gill. It’s just pretty wild. Hopefully next year we can catch a show and maybe do a collab."

Gill joined the Eagles in 2017, making his concert debut with the group on July 15, 2017, as part of a new lineup that included Glenn Frey's son, Deacon Frey. Gill and Deacon Frey took the stage at Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles alongside Don Henley, Timothy B. Schmit and Joe Walsh for the Eagles' first-ever concert performance without Glenn Frey, who died on Jan. 18, 2016, at the age of 67 from complications of rheumatoid arthritis, acute ulcerative colitis and pneumonia.

Gill and Deacon Frey have toured with the Eagles in the years since then, and both of them make their recorded debuts with the group on the upcoming live album Live From the Forum MMXVIII, which is set for release on Oct. 16.