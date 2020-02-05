For decades, after their patients have finished treatment, the nurses of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital have celebrated with cheers, confetti and the official "No More Chemo" song.

"Our patients have the cutest s-m-i-l-e / Our patients have the sweetest h-e-a-r-t," they sing to the tune of Oscar Mayer's famous jingle. "While we love to see you every day / Now's the time we get to say / Pack your bags, get out the door / You don't get chemo anymore!"

In 2018, Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley made one St. Jude patient's "No More Chemo" party an extra-special moment. Onstage during a St. Jude fundraising event in Nashville, Kelley led the "No More Chemo" song for 10-year-old Ian, who was celebrating the successful end of his second battle with cancer with family, friends and the crowd gathered for the evening.

"It's probably just a little six-line song, but it's the heart and spirit behind it that's beautiful," Kelley explained before the event. "That's why I kinda jumped at the opportunity. It's a big day when a patient walks out and they don't have to do any more chemo -- you know, their treatments are done. I can't imagine ... what that would be like, so to throw a big old party to celebrate that, and have a song to match that energy and excitement, I think it's awesome."

In 1989, Alabama member Randy Owen formally began country's connection to St. Jude by founding St. Jude Cares for Country Kids, a program that, through annual radiothons, has raised more than $800 million for the pediatric cancer research hospital.

"I feel like that's our duty as a country music entertainer," Owen reflects. "It's not just singing songs for people and entertaining. It's what we do with the platform that we've so luckily been given. I say 'given' -- we've worked for the platform. But I think there's more to what we do than just singing songs."

On Feb. 6-7, more than a dozen country radio stations owned by Townsquare Media, The Boot's parent company, will hold their 2020 Country Cares radiothons to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In the past six years, these stations have raised more than $9.2 million, and even more money has come from additional TSM stations that hold radiothons later in the year. To join the fight against childhood cancer and become a Partner in Hope, visit St. Jude's official website.