Florida Georgia Line Announce New ‘6-Pack’ EP

Florida Georgia Line are preparing to drop a new EP this month. The country duo revealed that the 6-Pack EP will include their current single "I Love My Country" and be available to fans on May 22.

In sharing the news on social media, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley provided fans a way to preview a second of the songs ahead of its Tuesday release. The 6-Pack EP is their first multi-song recording since dropping the Can't Say I Ain't Country album in 2019. They've released several EPs over the last decade, including a self-titled EP in 2018.

One of the six songs released looks to be the chosen song from their upcoming May 18 appearance on Songland, NBC's reality songwriting competition that has thus far produced new music for Martina McBride and Lady Antebellum in Season 2. The landing page of a new website promoting the album features six cans, each representing a different song. One of them has the show's title on it, while four offer no clues and the last says "I Love My Country."

Kelley and Hubbard haven't said much about the new music they're working on, but "I Love My Country" takes a break from producer Joey Moi, their longtime ally. Instead Corey Crowder takes control, delivering a banjo and drum sound not heard from the duo on the radio in a few years. The song is noticeably less polished and less pop than previous releases.

FGL were to tour with Kenny Chesney on his Chillaxification Tour this year, but the first leg of the trek was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Officially, that tour is slated to start on May 30 in Pittsburgh, Pa., but the state of Pennsylvania has a stay-at-home order in effect until June 4.