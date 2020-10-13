Farewell Angelina are putting their musical talents to work for an important cause. The country trio's new cover of the Eagles' "Hotel California" -- premiering exclusively on The Boot -- will benefit wildfire relief efforts in the Golden State.

Farewell Angelina -- now Ashley Gearing, Nicole Witt and Andrea Young -- were first inspired to cover this Eagles classic during a trip to the California coast. But now, "with everything going on in the world, we have never related to the lyrics and vibe of the song more," they share.

"The song has taken on a life of its own after putting a Farewell Angelina spin on it," the band continues. "We wanted to release this song in honor of those affected by the California wildfires and pay homage to the legendary band that made it famous ... The many who are suffering are in our thoughts and prayers in this difficult time.”

Farewell Angelina's harmonies elevate their version of "Hotel California," originally the tile track of the Eagles' 1976 album. The famous song-ending guitar solo earns a new twist, too, thanks to double fiddles.

A portion of the proceeds from Farewell Angelina's "Hotel California" cover will be donated to the Napa Valley Community Disaster Relief Fund. More than 4 million acres have burned throughout the state already in 2020, as of Oct. 4, according to CNN, breaking a record set in 2018.

Five of the six largest wildfires in California's history have been recorded this year, including the August Complex, now the largest fire in California's history, which began as a series of smaller, lightning-sparked fires in August. As of Oct. 6, that specific fire was designated a gigafire, as it alone had burned more than 1 million acres of land.

Listen to Farewell Angelina's "Hotel California" Cover