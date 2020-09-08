At the very first ACM Awards in 1966, Bonnie Owens and Buck Owens were crowned as the Top Female Vocalist and Top Male Vocalist of the year, respectively. Every since, country music fans and artists alike have wondered who will be next.

Over the ACM Awards' 50-plus years, a wide array of artists -- from Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert to George Strait and Luke Bryan -- have been crowned the top country women and men of the year. Throughout ACM history, these trophies have been known as Top Female / Male Vocalist, Female / Male Vocalist of the Year and, now, Female / Male Artist of the Year.

At the 2020 ACM Awards, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are all duking it out in the Male Artist of the Year category, while Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Carrie Underwood are vying to take home the Female Artist of the Year trophy. Flip through photo gallery below to see the names of every ACM Awards Male and Female Artist of the Year Winner ... ever!

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 ACM Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app