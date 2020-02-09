Over the course of his multi-decade career in country music, Ernest Tubb earned recognition as one of the genre's leading pioneers. A Texas native born in 1914, he grew up idolizing Jimmie Rodgers, carefully studying his vocal delivery and musical style, and learned to play guitar, sing and yodel, just like his musical hero.

As the young performer began to pursue music professionally, his early records and live performances reflected his love for Rodgers -- even, perhaps, to the point of unoriginality. That all changed in 1939, when a tonsillectomy altered Tubb's vocal range and yodeling skills. As a result, the singer decided to dial back his work as a performer, concentrating more on songwriting.

But if Tubb was worried that his career as a singer was over, he did so needlessly; in fact, he had only just begun an impressive, multi-decade tenure as a country performer. In the meantime, though, focusing on songwriting helped him develop the pioneering honky-tonk sound that ultimately went on to become his signature.

Tubb sang plenty of hit songs he didn't write (such as "Thanks a Lot"), but he also had a strong body of songs that not only became hits for him, but went on to be classics, recorded by some of the biggest artists of the genre. Read on as The Boot counts down the most influential and enduring songs Tubb ever wrote.