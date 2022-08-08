"Flower Shops" up-and-comer Ernest is taking his show on the road as a headliner for the first time ever. Beginning in early October, he'll hit college towns across the South and Midwest for his 11-date Sucker for Small Towns Tour. Jake Worthington, Noah Hicks and Lauren Watkins are splitting the opening slot on the trek.

"I'm stoked to get out there and take the ERN show on the road," the singer says. "Gonna be playing to rooms I think we can pack! It's an experience we put together specifically for the fans and I think it's going to be special to them to say they were there for it."

Ernest got his start as a songwriter, and he's written No. 1 hits for acts like Florida Georgia Line and Chris Lane. His most recent chart-topper as a writer is Morgan Wallen's "Wasted on You," and Wallen is also Ernest's duet partner on "Flower Shops," a song that introduced fans to the singer-songwriter's traditional-leaning brand of country and serves as the title track for his 2022 full-length debut, Flower Shops (The Album), which arrived in March.

Wallen's also given Ernest some big-stage road experience: Ernest served as a supporting act on several dates on the superstar's Dangerous Tour, with two more stops planned in September.

The Sucker for Small Towns Tour kicks off Oct. 6 in Birmingham, Ala., and will run through mid-November, wrapping with a stop in Peoria, Ill. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 12, but those who want to join Ernest's fan community can text (615) 235-5823 to unlock a special pre-sale beginning Tuesday (Aug. 9) at 10AM local time.

Ernest's 2022 Sucker for Small Towns Tour Dates:

Oct. 6 – Birmingham, Ala. – Zydeco^

Oct. 7 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – Druid City Music Hall^

Oct. 8 – Huntsville, Ala. – Sidetracks Music Hall^

Nov. 3 – Statesboro, Ga. – The Blue Room*

Nov. 4 – Rome, Ga. – Peaches*

Nov. 10 – Starkville, Miss. – Rick's Café*◆

Nov. 11 – Hattiesburg, Miss. – Brewskys*◆

Nov. 12 – Mobile, Ala. – The Soul Kitchen*◆

Nov. 17 – Chicago, Ill. – Joe's on Weed*

Nov. 18 – Columbus, Ohio – Bluestone*

Nov. 19 – Peoria, Ill – Crusens*

* with Jake Worthington

^ with Noah Hicks

◆ with Lauren Watkins