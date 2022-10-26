Eric Church is launching his very own channel on SiriusXM. The country superstar's exclusive channel, Outsiders Radio, will begin streaming on Friday, Nov. 4.

The channel takes its name from Church's monthly show on SiriusXM's The Highway, which has been airing since 2015. The new channel will elevate Church's presence on the satellite radio medium and is set to feature the singer's many hits.

Church will also share personal stories behind his songs and experiences, and he will play the music that inspires him. Some of the featured artists will include George Strait, Bob Seger, Ashley McBryde, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Aretha Franklin, Kenny Chesney, Bruce Springsteen, Brandi Carlile and more.

Additionally, the channel will feature many special programs including "Best of Outsiders Radio," 'Live From the Pit," "A Song to Sing" and "Insider Hours."

"We're trying to be thoughtful about how we play the music and why the music matters," Church notes in a press release. "This is about something that you actually go, oh, that's cool. That, I haven't heard that. So, chasing that pathway is what gives me excitement about what we're trying to do here with Outsiders Radio."

Outsiders Radio will be available to subscribers on the SiriusXM app starting Nov. 4. From then through Nov. 6, subscribers will also be able to tune into Outsiders Radio on channel 61 in their car.

The new channel featuring Church's music and the music that inspired him is another in a recent set of changes made by SiriusXM. On October 1, the radio company ended Garth Brooks' The Garth Channel after six years. The country superstar said the channel had served its purpose to sell tickets for his Stadium Tour.