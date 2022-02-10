Country superstar Eric Church will light up Milwaukee’s American Family Field in Wisconsin for a special headlining concert this Memorial Day weekend, on May 28.

“Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage. 'Sinners' had just been released … and the next year I remember playing Kelly’s Bleachers and half the room was there to see us play, the other half had no idea who we were,” the North Carolina native recalls. “The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends … and that never really stopped. This time I’m bringing friends with me, too."

Joining the Chief at the massive stadium show are his Universal Music Group Nashville labelmates, reigning CMA Vocal Duo of the Year Brothers Osborne and breakout country act Parker McCollum.

Last year, Church released his critically-acclaimed triple album Heart & Soul. The expansive 24-song song collection includes its lead single "Stick That in Your Country Song," the Gold-certified No. 1 hit "Hell of a View" and the ebullient Top 10-and-rising single "Heart on Fire."

Tickets to Church's one-of-a-kind stadium show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18 at Church's official site. Customary to the hitmaker’s practice, Church Choir members will have early access to tickets beginning this Friday (Feb. 11). Members of the Church Choir will also be able to gather for a pre-show hang by purchasing the "Church Choir Pre-Event Gathering" during their pre-sale access to gain early entrance to the show as well as the pre-show hang, food, two drink tickets, a special gift, giveaways, and more.

For a full list of Church’s upcoming tour dates, visit his official website.