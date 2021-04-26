Eric Church, Brad Paisley, Lucinda Williams and Travis Tritt are all confirmed performers at an upcoming tribute concert and TV taping to honor Billy Gibbons, who is best known as the lead singer and guitarist of rock group ZZ Top.

Called A Tribute to Billy Gibbons, the show will take place live and in person on May 16 at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House, where it will be taped in front of a limited-capacity audience.

According to Rolling Stone, the concert will also feature performances from acts including Ronnie Milsap, Larkin Poe, Dennis Quaid, Jimmie Vaughan and more. Other performers, including surprise guests, are expected to be revealed soon.

The event will be produced by America Salutes You, an organization that works to harness the power of music to support veterans, service members and first responders. A Tribute to Billy Gibbons will benefit nonprofit groups geared towards first responders and military members, including the USO and ThanksUSA.

Formed in 1969 in Houston, Texas, ZZ Top rose to blues-rock fame over the past five decades, thanks in large part to Gibbons' signature guitar-work and style. Their renown as a Texas rock act, plus Gibbons' well-documented musicianship, make both the band and its leading figure an inspiration to artists of every genre, particularly acts like Church and Paisley, who are especially beloved for their rock stylistic leanings and guitar chops, respectively.

Tickets to the limited-capacity, socially-distanced event go on sale beginning Friday (April 30) on the Grand Ole Opry's website.

