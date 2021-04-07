Eric Church has announced ambitious plans to return to the road in the fall of 2021. The country superstar has revealed the venues and dates for his Gather Again Tour, which is slated to launch on Sept. 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Billboard reports that Church and his band are scheduled to hit 55 cities in North America before wrapping the road trek at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 20, 2022. Seats for the upcoming shows will be sold at full capacity, featuring seating in the round.

Church addressed his fans directly in a video he posted on YouTube on Wednesday (April 7):

Tickets for the U.S. dates of the Gather Again Tour are slated to go on sale to members of Church’s fan club, the Church Choir, on May 4. General public ticket sales will follow on May 7, with Canadian dates to go on sale "soon," per Billboard.

Church has become a leading voice in country music's push to get back onstage. He recently posed for the cover of Billboard getting his vaccination, and in an accompanying article, he emphasized that getting vaccinated was the only path forward for things to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church is set to release an ambitious triple album project titled Heart & Soul in three parts in April. Heart is due out on April 16, followed by the Church Choir fan club-only release & on April 20 and Soul on April 23.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Eric Church's 2021 Gather Again Tour Dates:

Sept. 17, 2021 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 18, 2021 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

Sept. 24, 2021 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sept. 25, 2021 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 1, 2021 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center

Oct. 2, 2021 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place

Oct. 8, 2021 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 9, 2021 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 15, 2021 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 22, 2021 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 23, 2021 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre

Oct. 29, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 30, 2021 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12, 2021 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 13, 2021 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center

Dec. 3, 2021 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena

Dec. 4, 2021 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Dec. 10-11, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Dec. 17, 2021 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum

Jan. 7, 2022 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 8, 2022 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Jan. 14, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 15, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre

Jan. 21, 2022 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Jan. 22, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb. 4, 2022 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Feb. 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Feb. 11, 2022 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Feb. 12, 2022 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

Feb. 18, 2022 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum

Feb. 26, 2022 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

March 4, 2022 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 5, 2022 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 11, 2022 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 12, 2022 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 18-19, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center

March 25, 2022 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 26, 2022 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

April 1, 2022 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

April 2, 2022 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

April 8, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

April 9, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

April 15, 2022 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 16, 2022 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

April 29, 2022 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

April 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena

May 6, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

May 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

May 11, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2022 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

May 20, 2022 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: