Eric Church Sets Gather Again Tour Dates for Fall 2021
Eric Church has announced ambitious plans to return to the road in the fall of 2021. The country superstar has revealed the venues and dates for his Gather Again Tour, which is slated to launch on Sept. 17 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.
Billboard reports that Church and his band are scheduled to hit 55 cities in North America before wrapping the road trek at Madison Square Garden in New York City on May 20, 2022. Seats for the upcoming shows will be sold at full capacity, featuring seating in the round.
Church addressed his fans directly in a video he posted on YouTube on Wednesday (April 7):
Tickets for the U.S. dates of the Gather Again Tour are slated to go on sale to members of Church’s fan club, the Church Choir, on May 4. General public ticket sales will follow on May 7, with Canadian dates to go on sale "soon," per Billboard.
Church has become a leading voice in country music's push to get back onstage. He recently posed for the cover of Billboard getting his vaccination, and in an accompanying article, he emphasized that getting vaccinated was the only path forward for things to return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church is set to release an ambitious triple album project titled Heart & Soul in three parts in April. Heart is due out on April 16, followed by the Church Choir fan club-only release & on April 20 and Soul on April 23.
Eric Church's 2021 Gather Again Tour Dates:
Sept. 17, 2021 - Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 18, 2021 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Sept. 24, 2021 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Sept. 25, 2021 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Oct. 1, 2021 - Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Oct. 2, 2021 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada @ Bell MTS Place
Oct. 8, 2021 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 9, 2021 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 15, 2021 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 22, 2021 - Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct. 23, 2021 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada @ SaskTel Centre
Oct. 29, 2021 - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 30, 2021 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12, 2021 - Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Nov. 13, 2021 - Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Dec. 3, 2021 - Manchester, N.H. @ SNHU Arena
Dec. 4, 2021 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Dec. 10-11, 2021 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Dec. 17, 2021 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Dec. 18, 2021 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Jan. 7, 2022 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jan. 8, 2022 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Jan. 14, 2022 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 15, 2022 - Ottawa, Ontario, Canada @ Canadian Tire Centre
Jan. 21, 2022 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Jan. 22, 2022 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb. 4, 2022 - Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Feb. 5, 2022 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Feb. 11, 2022 - Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha
Feb. 12, 2022 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
Feb. 18, 2022 - Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Feb 19, 2022 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 25, 2022 - Hampton, Va. @ Hampton Coliseum
Feb. 26, 2022 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
March 4, 2022 - Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 5, 2022 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 11, 2022 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 12, 2022 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
March 18-19, 2022 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Center
March 25, 2022 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
March 26, 2022 - Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
April 1, 2022 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
April 2, 2022 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
April 8, 2022 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
April 9, 2022 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
April 15, 2022 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 16, 2022 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena
April 29, 2022 - Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
April 30, 2022 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena
May 6, 2022 - San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
May 7, 2022 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
May 11, 2022 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
May 13, 2022 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
May 14, 2022 - Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
May 20, 2022 - New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
Country Tours Hitting the Road in 2021: