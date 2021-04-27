Will Emma Caroline's cover of Brooks & Dunn's "Neon Moon" earn her enough votes to stay in The Voice Season 20 competition? The aspiring singer was one of four contestants performing for viewers' approval during Monday night's (April 26) final Knockouts Round.

Caroline, a member of Blake Shelton's team, competed in a four-way knockout against Devan Blake Jones (Team Nick Jonas), Carolina Rial (Team John Legend) and Savanna Woods (Team Kelly Clarkson). All four hopefuls were saved from elimination by their coaches during previous performances.

Ahead of her performance, Caroline received some words of wisdom from both her coach and Snoop Dogg, a guest advisor during the Knockouts. The rapper told her to not hold anything back during her performance of the Brooks & Dunn classic.

Previously, when he saved her from elimination, Shelton told Caroline that he wanted to see her onstage confidence rise. "You deserve to be in the front of the stage, but you gotta give us something to see," he told her at the time.

Based on fans' votes, one of the four-way knockout performers will round out The Voice's Season 20 Top 17. The winner will be revealed on May 10, during the TV singing competition's first live performance episode of the season.

The Voice returns on May 3 with an episode dubbed "The Road to Lives." The show airs on Mondays (and, soon, Tuesdays) at 8PM ET on NBC.

