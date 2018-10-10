Dylan Schneider Was at Chick-fil-A for His First Time on the Radio

Indiana native Dylan Schneider can thank his hometown radio station for helping him fulfill a dream. The up-and-comer was at home in Indiana -- in a local fast food restaurant, actually -- when he first heard one of his songs come on the radio. Lucky for Schneider, his friends captured plenty of video of the moment, so he'll always be able to remember it.

Read on to hear Schneider's recollection of hearing himself on the radio for the first time.

I was in [my hometown], Terre Haute, [Ind.]. I heard it on [country radio station] HI-99.

We were hype! I was at the Chick-fil-A here in town, and we took video, and I was super excited. There's nothing like hearing yourself on the radio. It was a special moment and cool that I was with some people all taking Snapchats and stuff.

I remember thinking that it was unbelievable. It's something you worked so hard for. Hopefully there are more to come!