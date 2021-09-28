Dylan Gerard can't help but think about what could have been in his new "Please Don't Let Me" music video. The clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to watch.

Directed by Craig Harris and shot in Jacksonville, Fla., Gerard's new music video intersperses footage of the artist and his band performing the song with the story of a relationship that's gone south — and of how he's coping. The short answer? Not all that well.

Written by Gerard with producer Dean Scallan and Michael Huffman, "Please Don't Let Me" finds the singer apologetically dialing up an ex, woefully (and drunkenly) wondering aloud about what could have been. "Please don't let me make you come over there ... Just tell me no or tell me go, baby, before I begin / It's the same routine, I'm so damn weak, and I know how this'll end ...," Gerard sings.

Originally from Macclenny, Fla., Gerard first made a national name for himself during his time as part of Adam Levine's team on Season 13 of The Voice in the fall of 2017. He landed on Team Adam during his blind audition, with James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," and was also mentored by Levine's team advisor, Kelly Clarkson, before being eliminated during the Knockouts.

Prior to The Voice, after high school, Gerard founded a pop-rock band called Don't Sigh Daisy, which opened for Switchfoot, Fun and others before breaking up as its members began starting families. Gerard then put his musical dreams mostly aside for nursing school, a career he chose after nearly losing his sister in a bad car accident, though he'd play at restaurants and bars in the Jacksonville area when not working as a certified nursing assistant at a local hospital.

Gerard finds influence in the music of Otis Redding, Johnny Cash, Lynyrd Skynyrd and more. He signed with SSM Nashville in 2018, not long after his time on The Voice, and continues to work on new music. Fans can keep up with Gerard at DylanGerardMusic.com.

50 Country Albums Everyone Must Hear Before They Die: