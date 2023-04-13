Dwight Yoakam knew from an early age that he had a calling for the arts.

Yoakam moved to Los Angeles, Calif., in the late 1970s to immerse himself in the local music scene and to seek out television and film opportunities. The city allowed Yoakam to hone the honky-tonk sound he would become known for, blending the country music he loved with the rock 'n' roll sounds that had become a mainstay of the airwaves.

The singer's signature sound helped Yoakam stand out from the crowd and quickly began gaining traction within the industry. His first three full-length albums -- 1986's Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc., 1987's Hillbilly Deluxe and 1988's Buenas Noches From a Lonely Room -- all hit No. 1 on the country albums chart. The latter album also spawned two No. 1 hits, the Buck Owens duet "Streets of Bakersfield" and an original called "I Sang Dixie."

Speaking to the success of his career, Yoakam was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 5, 2003. In addition to his numerous chart-topping albums and dozens of industry awards, including two Grammy Awards, Yoakam had already starred in several blockbuster films by the time he earned his place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The tunesmith had appeared in Sling Blade, The Newton Boys and Panic Room, along with the TV movies Roswell and When Trumpets Fade, among others.

Personally, Yoakam tends to keep his life on the private side. He and his wife, Emily Joyce, welcomed their first child on Aug. 16, 2020. This is Yoakam's first marriage, although he was previously in a string of high-profile relationships with Bridget Fonda, Sharon Stone and Wynonna Judd.

