On Sept. 23, 2008, the Drive-By Truckers took the stage in Austin, Texas, for the long-running PBS television series Austin City Limits. In addition to being filmed for the TV show, their performance was recorded for a live CD/DVD, released the following July.

A little over a decade later, on Oct. 23, 2020, the Truckers' Live From Austin, TX will be released on vinyl for the first time. The remastered 13-song performance -- which included the Dirty South cut "Puttin' People on the Moon," which readers can watch above -- features a lineup of band co-founders Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, original pedal steel player John Neff, former bassist Shonna Tucker and longtime members Brad Morgan and Jay Gonzalez.

New West Records

The new Live From Austin, TX vinyl will be a 180-gram double LP in a full-color gatefold sleeve with liner notes from longtime ACL producer Terry Lickona. A green splatter vinyl edition (limited to 2,500 copies) and a "Puttin' People on the Moon" purple vinyl edition (limited to 500 copies) will be available via independent record stores and Vinyl Me, Please, respectively, in addition to a standard black vinyl edition.

In addition to the vinyl release of Live From Austin, TX, the Drive-By Truckers' full New West Records catalog is being released on limited-edition 180-gram colored vinyl on Nov. 20. The band was signed to the label from 2003's Decoration Day through 2008's 2008's Brighter Than Creation's Dark -- four studio albums in total -- and also released The Fine Print: A Collection of Oddities & Rarities via New West in 2009.

Live From Austin, TX and the limited-edition vinyl versions of the Truckers' New West Records catalog are available for pre-order now.

