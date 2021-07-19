Dolly Parton’s Netflix Christmas Movie Nominated for Two 2021 Emmy Awards

Dolly Parton has added two more Emmy Awards nominations to her long list of career achievements. The multi-faceted singer-songwriter, author, producer and TV and movie personality earned two nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, for her 2020 Netflix Christmas movie Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square.

The film received nominations in the categories of Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. Parton turned to social media to react to the good news on Wednesday (July 14), writing, "#ChristmasOntheSquare is up for two @TelevisionAcad #Emmy nominations! Feel the love of Christmas in July, and stream today on @netflixfamily."

She added a heart emoji to the post.

The holiday film aired on Netflix beginning in November of 2020. A Netflix trailer describes the film by saying, "Seasonal cheer comes to a screeching halt when a cold-hearted woman tries to sell her hometown's land. Can music, magic and memories change her mind?"

In addition to Parton, the film also stars Treat Williams and Christine Baranski.

Parton has scored significant success through partnering with Netflix in the past: The "These Old Bones" episode of her Dolly Parton's Heartstrings series was nominated in the Emmy Awards' Outstanding Television Movie category in 2020. Her 2018 movie Dumplin' was also a hit for the streaming network.

Additionally, Parton's 2016 made-for-TV movie Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love received an Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Television Movie. That film aired on NBC, as a sequel to 2015's Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors.

The 2021 Emmy Awards are slated to take place on Sept. 19. The show will air live on CBS and Paramount+.

