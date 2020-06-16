A new Dolly Parton book will give fans a peek into the personal stories behind some of her best-loved songs. Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics is set for release this fall.

Songteller culls together the stories of 175 of Parton's famous songs, along with never-before-seen photos and memorabilia, Sounds Like Nashville reports, creating a visual memoir and annotated songbook. Each set of lyrics will be accompanied by "the personal stories behind the lyrics — in her own words ... bringing Dolly’s fans closer to her work than ever before."

"A songteller is what I am, and this is my first-ever book of lyrics. So, I’ve revisited my memories and opened up my archives to share the stories and treasures behind them in a way I never have before," Parton explains. "It’s going to be a beautiful book!”

Nashville historian Robert K. Oermann co-authored Dolly Parton, Songteller with the country legend. The book is set for release on Nov. 17, but is available for pre-order now; a deluxe edition of the book will be release on Jan. 19, 2021, Parton's 75th birthday.

A Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Country Music Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Parton has written thousands of songs, recorded both by herself and by other artists. The musician, actor and philanthropist's most famous tracks include "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors" and many more. Among her hundreds of awards are 11 Grammys, 11 ACM Awards and 10 CMA Awards.

WATCH: The Most Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments