Dolly Parton Shares Remembrance of Late Actor Treat Williams

Dolly Parton is remembering Treat Williams, an actor whom she once worked with on the holiday movie Christmas on the Square.

Williams died on on Monday (June 12) at the age of 71 after being involved in a motorcycle crash.

"I was very sad to hear that Treat Williams had passed away," Parton writes on Instagram. "I've always been a fan and I had the wonderful opportunity of working with him on Christmas on the Square a few years back."

The country legend also shared her sympathies for everyone close to Williams. "I've never known a kinder, sweeter, more talented person in my life," she continues. "I just wanted to send my condolences to his family and just to know that we'll always remember the great body of work he left behind."

Parton wrote all the songs featured in Christmas on the Square, as well as starring in the film with the role of the angel. The plot follows a wealthy woman named Regina Fuller who returns to her hometown, planning to sell the land to a mall developer and evict the people who live there. Williams plays the role of Carl Pellam — Regina's former love interest — in the movie.

Williams was known best for his roles in Everwood and Hair. His longtime agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed his death to People.

"He was killed this afternoon," McPherson stated on Monday evening. "He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented."