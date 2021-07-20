Dolly Parton gave her husband a very memorable present to celebrate his birthday in true #HotGirlSummer style. The 75-year-old entertainment icon dressed as a Playboy Bunny to recreate an iconic cover shoot she did for the men's magazine in 1978 — and she shared a video online.

Parton turned to social media on Tuesday (July 20) to address her fans, wearing a black teddy, bowtie and the trademark Playboy Bunny ears.

"Today is July 20, it's my husband Carl's birthday, and you're probably wondering why I'm dressed like this," she begins. "Remember some time back I said I was gonna pose on Playboy magazine when I'm 75? Well, I'm 75, and they don't have a magazine anymore ... but my husband always loved the original cover of Playboy.

"I was trying to think of something to do to make him happy," she adds. "He still thinks I'm a hot chick after 57 years, and I'm not gonna try to talk him out of that."

Parton says she even did a photoshoot in the Playboy Bunny outfit to surprise her husband. She notes that her appearance has changed since her original cover in a way that she hopes her husband appreciates: She was heavier when she was younger, whereas her current figure is more svelte.

"In the first one, I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I'm string cheese now," Parton quips. "But he'll probably think I'm cream cheese, I hope."

She ends the video by presenting him with a side-by-side shot of the original cover and the new cover, which she presented while singing to him. See it all in the video below:

Parton told 60 Minutes Australia in March of 2020 that she might be interested in recreating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover in January of 2021, to mark her milestone 75th birthday. She clarified in October that she'd only agree to pose if it was in good taste.

Parton married Carl Dean on May 30, 1966, and they celebrated their golden anniversary by renewing their vows at a private ceremony in Nashville in 2016.

"If I had it to do all over, I'd do it all over again, and we did," Parton said in a press release at the time. "I'm dragging him kicking and screaming into the next 50 years. Wish us luck."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

See Dolly Parton's Life and Career in Pictures:

WATCH: The Most Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments