Dolly Parton has teamed with celebrity drag queen and RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Nina West on a charity-minded collection of colorful duds called "Kindness Is Queen," with the intent of promoting kindness and "spreading the love!"

The collection consist of a Kindness Is Queen T-shirt, pin and tote, with the items ranging in price from $14.99 to $34.99. Pre-orders are available now, with sales of the one-off product line benefiting the entertainers' respective organizations in childhood literacy and LGBTQ+ support: Parton's Imagination Library and West's Nina West Foundation.

"We're thrilled to announce a very special partnership between country music legend Dolly Parton and Nina West," an announcement on West's website imparts. "The two queens of kindness have teamed up for the Dolly x Nina Collection in an effort to support kindness and hope.

"Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family's income," the announcement explains. "The Nina West Foundation supports organizations that benefit and service LGBTQIA+ youth and families."

West, the drag performer who's sometimes known as Andrew Levitt, approached the country singer with the idea for the charity line, Billboard reports. The Drag Race alum — also an actor, singer and activist — envisioned a cheery theme for the collection in line with Parton's persona.

"Dolly is the ultimate queen of kindness, and I am so thrilled that she agreed to this collaboration," West says. "We both want to spread the message that Kindness Is Queen, and that being kind is something that is desperately needed in our world right now."

When you buy any of the items from the Dolly x Nina Collection, the team's statement underscores, "you'll be supporting both organizations and spreading the love!"

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: The Most Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments