Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’

The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.

The "9 to 5" singer shared her thoughts on Lynn's passing on social media, noting how close the two had become over the years.

"So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta," Parton writes. "We've been like sisters all the years we've been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I'm one of them."

"I miss her dearly, as we all will. May she rest in peace," she adds.

Parton and Lynn teamed up for several collaborations over the years. The joined forces with Tammy Wynette for a collaborative album, Honky Tonk Angels, which was released in 1993. The project produced songs like "Silver Threads and Golden Needles", "Wings of a Dove," "I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know" and more.

The late country veteran was also a guest on Parton's show The Dolly Show, which aired from 1987 to 1988. The pair harmonized beautifully while singing a medley of Lynn's biggest hits, including "Coal Miner's Daughter", "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "Don't Come Home a Drinkin'," "Blue Kentucky Girl," "One's on the Way" and "The Pill."

Lynn was 90 years old. Her family shared the news of her death in a statement that reads:

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills."