Dolly Parton is set to reunite with her 9 to 5 co-stars, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The country icon will join Fonda and Tomlin in the series finale of their hit Netflix show, Grace and Frankie.

Deadline reports that production on the series wrapped this week, with the first four episodes of Season 7 now available to stream. The final 12 episodes of the seventh and final season will bow in 2022, marking the end of Netflix's longest-running original show. Along with Fonda and Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Brooklyn Decker, Baron Vaughn, Ethan Embry and Peter Gallagher all return for the final season.

Parton is slated to guest star in the final episode, but Netflix is keeping details of her character and the plot points of the finale secret for now.

The news comes more than two years after Parton revealed that talks to reunite the three women for a 9 to 5 sequel had crashed.

"Actually, I think we've dropped that whole idea," the country music icon told Entertainment Tonight at the Dollywood premiere of her Netflix series, Dolly Parton's Heartstrings, in October of 2019. "I don't think we're gonna do the sequel."

Parton added that she and her co-stars just weren't satisfied with any of the ideas that had been proposed, and they didn't want a new film to suffer by comparison to the classic 1980 movie.

"We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good," she explained, adding that the trio were still hopeful they could find a way to work together on some new project.

