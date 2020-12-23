Dolly Parton Has a Christmas Tree in Every Room of Her House

Dolly Parton loves Christmas — she goes all out when it comes to decorating for the holiday! In an appearance on on Ellen in 2018, in fact, the country legend admitted that she even puts a Christmas tree in every room of her house.

"I have a lot of rooms in my house, and I have a Christmas tree in every one of them," Parton revealed. "They're all different sizes. I have different houses. I have a lake house and we decorate it with the theme of that, with water. Christmas is all about the kids."

Of course, in 2020, Parton's love of the winter holiday should come as no surprise to country music fans: She released a new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, this fall. The record is full of Christmas classics and original material, and duets galore: with Michael Buble, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

Parton also spread holiday cheer in 2020 with a new Netflix Christmas movie, Christmas on the Square, and a CBS special featuring songs from her Christmas album. She also penned a widely-read letter to Santa, wishing for peace and unity.

"Santa, please bring joy to those who have lost the ability to laugh and enjoy life because of this critical time," Parton writes. "And Santa, bring hope for a better and brighter tomorrow, hope for the poor and downtrodden, hope for those who have given up all hope."

