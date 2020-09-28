Dolly Parton reflects on her friendship with Willie Nelson during this bonus clip from her new Time Life DVD collection. In the '60s, both were songwriters new to Nashville, tucked in a basement writing room hoping to make magic.

"We both wrote for the same publishing company," Parton recalls, "And he was writing all of these wonderful hits ... and I thought, 'He's such a stylist.'"

The scene is but a grain of sand within an enormous treasure trove of onstage, television and interview segments, packaged together for the first time in a 19-DVD set. Dolly: The Ultimate Collection features 35 hours (most never before released) of footage from her own variety shows on television, the Porter Wagoner Show, her authorized documentary and various late-night television appearances. Multiple live concerts, various awards show performances and unforgettable duets also make the package special.

TimeLife

The clip above cuts to the two Country Music Hall of Famers singing a song he wrote called "Funny How Time Slips Away." Elvis Presley is responsible for one of many notable recordings of the song.

In addition to a new interview with Parton, Time Life includes interviews with stars such as Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Kenny Rogers, Carrie Underwood and Lily Tomlin. Find it only through a Time Life website dedicated to the release.

Anyone looking forward to Parton's Christmas album in October may appreciate the special Christmas disc in this set. There's also a song-by-song telling the stories of her most iconic songs, which echoes her forthcoming book.