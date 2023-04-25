Dolly Parton shared some hints about her upcoming ACM Awards performance during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday (April 25), while she was on the show to promote her new children's book, Billy the Kid Makes it Big.

The 2023 ACMs will be a big night for Parton: She's co-hosting the awards show with Garth Brooks, marking the first time the two legends have ever worked together, and the first time Brooks has ever hosted an event of this kind.

But that's not all: Parton is also scheduled to perform on the awards show stage, debuting the first single off her upcoming rock album, Rock Star.

The icon has previously shared that much of that album will consist of cover performances and superstar duets, but it seems that she did pen some original material for Rock Star, too. In this conversation, she reveals that the song she's debuting at the ACMs will be brand new.

"I wrote the one that I'm gonna debut. It's kinda fitting to the times. It's called 'World on Fire,'" Parton says. "You know, 'Liar, liar, the world's on fire / Whatcha gonna do when it all burns down?'"

"So it's really kind of about the times, and how we can do a little better if we try. Try to heal the divide and just get a long a little better," she continues. "And so it's really got a great message to it. But it's also good and solid, kind of like a rock anthem."

Parton was inspired to make her Rock Star album after her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — an honor that she was initially hesitant to receive, because as an artist whose career has primarily taken place in the country and pop genres, she wasn't convinced she'd "earned" it.

After being voted in anyway, Parton vowed to live up to the accolade — and the idea for Rock Star was born.

So far, the singer has named a number of rock royalty who will be singing on her album with her, such as Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks and Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty. Elton John, Paul McCartney and Steven Tyler are a few more of the legends lending their talents to the Rock Star track list.

The ACM Awards is set for May 11. The show will take place in Frisco, Texas, and stream live on Amazon Prime Video.

See Pictures of Dolly Parton Through the Years