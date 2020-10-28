It's Christmas in Dolly Parton's world as the trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Christmas on the Square arrives. Press play above to get a peek at the new movie.

The clip opens on a storybook setting of snow-covered hilltops, glistening trees and a town square decked out as a Christmas wonderland. Parton appears in angel form to lead character Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a greedy real estate guru who threatens to evict the quaint town of Fullerville on Christmas Eve -- that is, until Parton, in the form of a rhinestone-clad angel, attempts to compel her to change her ways.

"You find that light and it will lead you to the part of you you lost," angel Parton encourages Fuller in a scene that's followed by shots of grand dance numbers in front of the decorated gazebo, at the local church and near the town hall. The holiday tale is told through 14 original songs written by Parton.

Christmas in the Square isn't Baranski's first trip around the holiday movie block, as she starred as Martha May Whovier in the 2000 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Christmas on the Square also stars Sister Act's Jenifer Lewis, Golden Globe-nominated actor Treat Williams, So You Think You Can Dance winner Jeanine Mason and more.

Christmas on the Square premieres on Netflix on Nov. 22. It follows the country icon's new Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, which features collaborations with Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Buble and her brother, Randy Parton. It was released on Oct. 2.

