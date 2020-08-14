Not only is Dolly Parton coming out with a new Christmas album this fall — her first such release in 30 years — but a new holiday-themed movie from the Queen of Country will accompany it.

The upcoming Netflix film called Christmas on the Square shares its title with a song on the forthcoming A Holly Dolly Christmas, Parton's first Yuletide album since 1990's Home for Christmas. News of the flick emerged this week in a Billboard cover story about the singer's business empire.

The previous day, an announcement arrived regarding A Holly Dolly Christmas. The effort's said to contain new Parton duets alongside fellow country stars such as Willie Nelson and Billy Ray Cyrus. A collaboration with Miley Cyrus — Billy Ray's daughter and Parton's goddaughter — will also be included.

The album comes out in time for the holidays: Its release date is Oct. 2. However, the exact arrival time of Christmas on the Square is currently unclear. According to the unofficial What's on Netflix blog, the film got pushed back to this year after a previously scheduled 2019 premiere never materialized.

Of course, Parton's starred in her fair share of holiday-themed vehicles in the past. In 2016, Parton's made-for-TV movie Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love premiered on NBC. The 1986 festive season saw Parton drive A Smoky Mountain Christmas, another small-screen film. (The Henry Winkler-directed film co-starred Lee Majors.) And who could forget 1984's Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember with the late Kenny Rogers?

