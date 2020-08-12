Dolly Parton Releasing a Christmas Album With Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson Duets

Dolly Parton is hoping to lighten the load on our hearts this year with a new album. A Holly Dolly Christmas will arrive before the holiday, on Oct. 2, and includes a number of celebrity collaborations.

According to Billboard, A Holly Dolly Christmas will feature duets with Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Miley (who is Parton's goddaughter), Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon and Parton's brother Randy. Kent Wells produced the project.

"Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas," the song with Bublé, will be the first single. Nelson joins Parton on a version of his own "Pretty Paper," while Fallon and Parton reprise a performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" for their joint track. Billy Ray Cyrus sings with Parton on a song called "Christmas Where We Are," while Miley joins her on a track titled "Christmas Is." Brother Randy, meanwhile, is featured on "You Are My Christmas."

Parton finished A Holly Dolly Christmas after the novel coronavirus pandemic began, so she and her duet partners largely recorded their parts separately. "We've been very smart, very careful, because we're trying to protect ourselves and I'm an older person," the country icon explains. "I'm not out to get it if I don’t [have] to, I'm hoping I can outrun all that. We've been all very, very smart, but it didn't slow us up."

A Holly Dolly Christmas takes its name from Burl Ives' classic "Holly Jolly Christmas." Parton leads the album with her own version of the song.

“I think of him as Mr. Christmas," Parton says of Ives. "I thought, ‘Why don't I call it something cute and clever, like that or Deck the Halls With Boughs of Dolly, something corny like that.’”

Dolly Parton, A Holly Dolly Christmas Tracklist:

1. "Holly Jolly Christmas"

2. "Christmas Is" (feat. Miley Cyrus)

3. "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas" (feat. Michael Bublé)

4. "Christmas on the Square"

5. "Circle of Love"

6. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" (feat. Jimmy Fallon)

7. "Comin’ Home for Christmas"

8. "Christmas Where We Are" (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

9. "Pretty Paper" (feat. Willie Nelson)

10. "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus"

11. "You Are My Christmas" (feat. Randy Parton)

12. "Mary, Did You Know?"

WATCH: Most Unforgettable Dolly Parton Moments