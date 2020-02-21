Dixie Crush Singer Lindsey Lagestee Dies After Being Hit By Car

Lindsey Lagestee, lead singer of the Midwest-based country band Dixie Crush, is dead after being hit by a car on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14). The artist was on her way to a show with her group.

Taste of Country reports that Lagestee, 25, had parked her pickup truck a couple blocks away from the club she and her band were playing that night, Chicago's Firewater Saloon, and was crossing the street on her way to the venue when she was struck. Fellow Dixie Crush member Jim Nonneman says Lagestee was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn but died of her injuries a few days later.

Lagestee founded Dixie Crush, a country music cover band, in 2015, and she and her bandmates have played more than 250 shows throughout the Midwest since then. She was also a pharmacist with a doctorate from Midwestern University.

"Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience, leaving an indelible impression,” reads a post on Dixie Crush's Facebook page. "Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral Lagestee's funeral expenses. It's unclear if charges have been filed against the driver who hit her.

"We have received messages from bands, musicians, friends and fans, with everyone sharing stories of how Lindsey touched their lives," Nonneman says. "Over and above her amazing talent, every story is about how generous and kind Lindsey was."