Dierks Bentley and His Wife Found a New Form of ‘Couple’s Therapy,’ and the Results Look … Painful

Dierks Bentley and his wife tested out a new form of "couple's therapy" during their son Knox's birthday party over the weekend, and the results, while effective, are pretty gruesome.

The singer proudly displayed his battle scars in a recent Instagram post, but fans who get queasy around blood might want to skip the close-up image on the second slide.

It all started with an innocent paintball game to celebrate 7-year-old Knox, whose birthday was on Friday (Oct. 9). However, things got ugly when Bentley caught a (paint) bullet to the side of his stomach. The assailant? His own wife, Cassidy Black.

"New form of couples therapy ..." Bentley jokes in the caption to his post, alongside an image of himself holding up his shirt, paintball gun in hand, to display his injury. A gleeful Cassidy poses beside him, pointing to the wound in question with a big smile on her face.

"[A] lot of built up anger and resentment released from about a foot away," Bentley says of the couple's new "therapy" session on the battlefield. "Thought we were having a friendly game of paintball at Knox's 7th bday ..."

Just days before incurring his newest scar at the hands of his wife, Bentley was showing off a much sweeter side to their relationship when he paid tribute to Cassidy with a belated birthday message. He shared a series of images of their family life together, with shots of Cassidy hiking, skateboarding, spending time with their kids and more.

"I love that you sit in the middle seat of an old truck with no A/C for five hour drives into the desert. Says a lot about you. Total gamer," the singer writes. "For me and my crazy ideas, for our kids and for this mountain life adventure the last 7 months. Love you Cass. Wild for you. Always will be."

The "Living" singer and his family have been spending the bulk of 2020 in quarantine in Colorado, with no immediate plans to return to Nashville. However, Bentley says he's certain he'll be back eventually, stressing that he's "looking forward to getting back out with the band and crew when I can."