Hot off the release of his new album Gravel & Gold, Dierks Bentley stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform a toe-tapping rendition of "Sun Sets in Colorado."

The country singer was accompanied by several stringed instruments including three guitars, a fiddle, a banjo and a mandolin.

"Sun Sets in Colorado" starts with a simple melody: It's a slow build through the second chorus before diving into a robust crescendo in which each instrument gets there own time in the spotlight.

"Sun Sets in Colorado" is autobiographical for Bentley, who moved his family to Colorado during the pandemic. Although he has returned to Nashville since then, the Centennial State holds a special place in his heart. The song is the second to appear on the tracklist for Gravel & Gold — Bentley's 10th studio album and his first since The Mountain in 2018. It arrived in full on Friday, Feb. 24.

The "Gold" singer said there is reason for the wide gap between albums — he shared his vision for Gravel & Gold prior to its release in an album trailer.

"It's been a long road. A 20-year journey filled with highs and lows, twists and turns. My love for country music: That's what's always kept me going, town to town, show to show, small clubs to packed arenas. I worked hard. I took chances, went for things. The journey isn't where I've been, it's what I carry with me, into my 10th album," he says in a voiceover.

"I wrote, I recorded, it wasn't good enough. I threw it out and started over, twice. I had to get it right," he continues. "For the fans, and for me, it had to be the best country music I've ever made."