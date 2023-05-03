Dierks Bentley has struck "Gold." His latest single just became is 22nd No. 1 hit, as it tops the top of the Country Aircheck chart. "Gold" — released in Aug. 2022 — served as the lead single of his 10th studio album, Gravel & Gold.

"Just wanna thank country radio for my 22nd — not that I'm counting — No. 1. Amazing," Bentley says in a social media video that also features his kids.

It's a humbling video, as his three children (Evie, 14, Jordan, 12, and Knox, 9) prove they are a little clueless about dad's music. He gives them a musical pop quiz, asking if they could name a handful of the No. 1 hits their father has had. They could use a little more study time.

They all struggle to name even five of his biggest hits, but the real dagger comes from his middle child, Jordan. When asked how many No. 1 hits her father has overall, she guesses three, and Bentley laughs out loud at her lack of confidence in him.

Knox, on the other hand, guesses his dad has 28 chart-toppers. Could the child be spouting prophecy?

"Hopefully you guys know more about my career than my kids do because this is kind of pathetic," an exasperated Bentley concludes.

The "Beers on Me" singer released his album Gravel & Gold earlier this year and will take it on the road this summer. The tour, which shares its name with the album, will launch June 1 with Jordan Davis serving as direct support. Throughout the trek several other artists, including Hot Country Knights, will help kick off the shows.

In a recent visit with Taste of Country Nights, Bentley revealed to Evan Paul that HCK has some new music up their sleeve, including a possible collaboration with Lainey Wilson.

"She may be doing something with the Hot Country Knights," he hints. "I heard from those guys, and they're trying to pull in some A-List artists — they're way over their skis on that one."