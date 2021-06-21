Dierks Bentley Grieves for Cancer Warrior Baylee Barradas

One month ago, Dierks Bentley played a private concert for a fan named Baylee Barradas. She was battling cancer in his hometown, Phoenix, Ariz., so he showed up with his guitar and made a new friend.

On Monday (June 21), Bentley recalled how special this short friendship was in a touching tribute on social media that let fans know that Barradas has died. KPNX in Phoenix reports that she had a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis 1, and with that diagnosis comes a heightened risk of cancerous tumors like the one doctors found in her leg last December.

At the time of May's private concert, she talked about struggles from the spread of her tumor to her lungs. Bentley's performance, particularly of the song "Riser," was a needed distraction.

"The whole time through him playing I had no jolts in my leg, which is when my leg shakes. I had no pain, I was just very relaxed," Barradas shared. This photo was taken that day:

In his most recent post, Bentley says he's honored and humbled that he was to get to perform for Barradas. His message is that he learned he's not doing what he does for larger and larger crowds, but people on an individual level, like this longtime country fan and frequent Bentley concertgoer.

"Baylee's father said to me, 'It's never too late to make a lifelong friend,'" Bentley says in closing a note. "Nothing could be more true for me and my friend Baylee. God Bless."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app