Dierks Bentley + Elle King Perform Unreleased ‘Worth a Shot’ Onstage in Nashville [Watch]

"Different for Girls" duet partners Dierks Bentley and Elle King returned to the stage together once more on Monday night (Feb. 28) in Nashville, with Bentley making a surprise appearance during King's sold-out stop at the Ryman Auditorium.

"Dierks, I love you," King told the country star as she brought him out on stage. "I love you. I mean it," he replied.

"Actually, this is a really exciting thing, because ... we have something cool to tell you guys," King continued. "We have a new song together, everybody."

To roaring applause, the pair then launched into an unreleased new duet called "Worth a Shot." King took the first verse on the mid-tempo, groove-heavy song, with Bentley singing along with her in the chorus and taking lead on the second verse.

The song speaks from the perspective of a couple trying to get back the love that they once had, contemplating all the different ways they might find their connection once again. Check out fan-captured footage of the performance below:

"One shot from the top of the shelf / Maybe two, what the hell / 'Cause we've been on the rocks," the pair sing. "One shot may be all that we got / I don't know 'bout you but I think it's worth a shot ..."

The pair's previous joint effort, "Different for Girls," was released in 2016 off of Bentley's Black album. It was a No. 1 hit at country radio. King has delved into the country genre since then, too, releasing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," a duet with Miranda Lambert, in 2021.

