Dierks Bentley and Daughter Evie Team Up for ‘My Religion’ Duet [WATCH]

At a recent Dierks Bentley show at the Choctaw Grand Theatre in Durant, Okla., the country star explained that, in light of the die-hard fanbase in the crowd, he wanted to try a special kind of performance -- one that he doesn't get to do that often.

"[We've got some people here] that have been to several shows on the tour," Bentley said from the stage. "I don't wanna do the same show, I wanna change things up for you guys. You make it difficult on me, but in the best way. You forced myself, forced the band, to really step it up and change it up."

Reflecting back on the many shows and performances he's undertaken since the release of his 2018 album The Mountain, Bentley said that there was one track that he had always wanted to sing live, and that he'd invited a special guest to the show to help him do so that evening.

Out came Evie Bentley, the singer's 10-year-old daughter, for a duet performance of "My Religion," The Mountain's eighth track, the studio version of which was originally recorded with contributions from Tim O'Brien and Jerry Douglas. With some impressive vocal skills from Evie, the song translated seamlessly -- and adorably -- to a male-female duet, even if his daughter's performance of lyrics such as "Ain't gonna lie, I been drinking / That Colorado's got me stoned" made Bentley squirm.

Bentley knew before the show began that a contingent of superfans would be in attendance at the concert, Bentley fan Michelle Wilson tells The Boot. Earlier that day, Bentley's fan club, the Dierks Bentley Congress, sent him a belated birthday gift of a personalized guitar strap, a $500 donation in his name to Jumbled Dreams (a charity organization featured in Bentley's "Woman, Amen" music video) and a compilation of birthday wishes from his listeners. To watch Bentley opening his gift bag, go here.