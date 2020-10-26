Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes started dating on March 10, 2017 — and from there, the couple's relationship has been nothing but bliss, career milestones and a romantic engagement.

Dawson and Sykes are both songwriters. They met through friends at Belmont University in Nashville, even though Dawson is eight years older.

"If you told me five years ago that this is the girl I'm going to spend the rest of my life with, I would've probably been like, 'I don't know about that,'" Dawson admits to PopCulture.com. "But, again, until you experience it, you don't really know what it's like. And, she is an old soul. She graduated when she was 20; she is just always ahead of her time, and she's such a hustler."

Indeed, the couple has found common ground from a personality standpoint: "For me, I need somebody that's ambitious, and driven, and passionate, and talented. And so, she's all of that," Dawson tells PopCulture.com. And because the two are both in music — he in country, she in pop — they share career stresses.

"We understand each other," Dawson tells Taste of Country Nights. "It's nice to have somebody that understands how crazy this life is, the support I need, and how much support she needs from me. And we do that for each other."

Dawson proposed on their second anniversary, at a private rooftop bar in San Francisco, Calif. "We went up for a 'nightcap,' but when the elevator opened, our song was playing, there were candles everywhere and we had the rooftop to ourselves," he recounted to People. "I think it hit her then, because she just started bawling! I was really proud of actually catching her off guard. I got down on one knee and she screamed 'YES!' to me with the entire city behind us."

The country up-and-comer revealed the big news the next day with a sweet tweet: "Yesterday, we celebrated two years ... but I needed to have her FOREVER," he wrote, along with a black-and-white photo of the couple that features Sykes beaming with happiness and showing off a ring with a 1.75-carat round solitaire diamond. "Thank you for showing me what hope feels like."

For good measure, in a separate tweet, Dawson added, "I know there’s almost 8 billion people in this world, but yesterday — without a shadow of a doubt — you made me the happiest man on this floating spinning rock when you said yes. I could go on forever ... Love is a crazy thing."

Dawson was just as humble in an interview published a few weeks after the proposal, when he gushed further about Sykes. "I was not good at love before her," he told PopCulture.com at the time. "I would just would always mess it up, but I think when you find something that you have that feeling, like, 'I don't want to let this go,' you find a way to hold on."

"And so, we're both really happy," he added. "I'm still trying to figure out why she said yes, and why she's with me, but I'm not questioning it."

Dawson and Sykes tied the knot on Oct. 27, 2019.