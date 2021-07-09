Dennis Quaid Joins the Bellamy Brothers for Rollicking ‘I Can Help’ Cover [LISTEN]

Derrek Kupish, dkupish productions

Dennis Quaid joins the Bellamy Brothers for a thoroughly enjoyable new cover of the Billy Swan classic "I Can Help." The actor and musician teamed with the classic country sibling duo of David and Howard Bellamy for the spirited new track, which arrived on Friday (July 9) as the lead single from the Bellamys' upcoming covers project, Covers From the Brothers.

"We have the same publicist, Scott Adkins, so we asked him to see if Dennis would like to do it," David Bellamy relates. "We’d met Dennis a few times previously and knew he was really into music. When we decided to do this covers project, it was a very natural fit."

The trio trade lead vocals and harmonies throughout the rollicking track, which retains much of the original flavor of Swan's recording from 1974. The song scored Swan a No. 1 hit on both Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart and the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

The fun feel of the new track mirrors the recording process.

"It was really a great time," Bellamy states. "We all knew the song cause it’s a 'golden oldie.' Dennis even called Billy Swan, who is the original artist that wrote and recorded it, to tell him we were at the studio cutting it, so we got his blessing and just had a blast."

Covers From the Brothers is set for release in the fall, and will feature a diverse slate of covers from across genres.

"Fans can look forward to lots of great old songs," Bellamy confirms. "We really had fun covering everyone from Charlie Rich to Stevie Wonder."

