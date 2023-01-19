David Crosby, Influential Singer-Songwriter and Byrds Co-Founder, Dies at 81

Accomplished singer-songwriter and guitarist David Crosby has died. He was 81 years old.

The news was confirmed by Crosby's wife, Jan, who gave the following statement to Variety today (Jan. 19).

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," she stated. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Crosby was a prominent figure in the 1960s folk-rock movement, making history as a member of The Byrds and later forming the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. Born on Aug. 14, 1941, the Los Angeles native and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee released his fourth and final solo studio album, Croz, in 2014.

This story will be updated.