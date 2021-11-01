Beginning in February 2022, Darius Rucker will scale things down a bit, trading in amphitheaters and arenas for an intimate theater tour.

The run kicks off Feb. 17 in Philadelphia with a show at the Met, and continues into April, concluding with a stop in New Orleans.

Rucker — a longtime fixture of the country genre as well as a card-carrying rock legend who fronts Hootie & the Blowfish — says that his upcoming tour will be the chance to try something new and refreshing, even given the long and storied career he already has under his belt.

"It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters. Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close," he explains in a press release.

"With Hootie, we went straight from dive bars to arenas," Rucker adds. "So there are still a lot of theaters I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me."

Caylee Hammack, the rising performer whose debut album If It Wasn't for You contains collaborations with the likes of Reba McEntire and Ashley McBryde, will be the opening act on Rucker's upcoming bill. Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday (Nov. 5), with a special presale for Citi cardholders.

Darius Rucker's 2022 Theater Tour Dates:

Feb. 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Met

Feb. 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ The Benedum Center

Feb. 19 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

Feb. 24 -- Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Feb. 25 -- New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

March 3 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

March 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Orpheum Theatre

March 17 -- St. Louis, Mo. @ The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Chicago Theatre

March 25 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

April 1 -- New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre

