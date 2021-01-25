Dan + Shay let their inner fan free in covering a song on Morgan Wallen's new album. The country duo put their voice to the chorus of "Sand in My Boots," a standout song from Dangerous: The Double Album.

On social media, Dan Smyers (right) and Shay Mooney performed the song a cappella, with Smyers anchoring the arrangement on low harmonies and Mooney showing his range. Dan + Shay aren't trying to mimic Wallen's East Tennessee twang or country grit; in fact, this mini-cover is remarkably more polished than the new track on the chart-leading album.

"Can't stop listening to "Sand in My Boots" by @morganwallen so figured we'd sing it for y'all," the pair write. "Songs like this are why we fell in love with country music."

You can hear Wallen's full version of the song below.

The performance comes as Dan + Shay's current single, "I Should Go to Bed," is topping country airplay charts. It's the second straight No. 1 single from an upcoming, unannounced project. During the pandemic shutdown, the two men laid low for quite some time but in recent weeks and months have started sharing behind the scenes videos of their production and recording process. They're slated to start touring again later this year, too.

As for Wallen, he's enjoying a second straight week atop the Billboard 200 album chart with his second studio album, a double album that has set streaming records in country music. The 27-year-old's single "7 Summers" is also just inside the Top 20 on airplay charts. He too hopes to headline concerts this fall, although both tours rely on the coronavirus pandemic fading into memory.

While not a single, "Sand in My Boots" has become a signature song from Dangerous. The piano-led ballad begins the project and finds Wallen reflecting on a relationship that didn't go the way he hoped. On Spotify, it's notched over 11 million listens while the above performance video has tallied over 3 million views in two weeks.

