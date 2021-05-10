Dan + Shay Confirm 2021 Tour Plans, Add New Concert Dates
Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour is a go! The country duo confirmed their 2021 tour plans on Monday (May 10), and even added two new stops to the trek.
Dan + Shay's arena tour will begin on Sept. 9, in Greenville, S.C., after sets at the North Dakota State Fair and Barefoot Country Music Fest in July and August, respectively. The "I Should Probably Go to Bed" singers will then traverse the country through Dec. 7 -- when they'll wrap with a show in Boston, Mass. -- playing three nights most weekends, with a brief break in mid-October.
Ingrid Andress and Memphis-based rockers the Band Camino will open all shows on Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour.
Tickets for Dan + Shay's newly announced The (Arena) Tour stops in Los Angeles and San Diego, Calif. -- on Oct. 15 and 16, respectively -- will go on sale on Friday (May 14) at 10AM PT, but pre-sales for both shows begin Monday at 10AM PT. Tickets for all other stops are on sale now; visit DanAndShay.com for more details.
Dan + Shay began their The (Arena) Tour in March of 2020, with two shows in Nashville and one in Columbus, Ohio -- all sold out. Their fourth stop, in Philadelphia, Pa., was among the first concerts postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic; its postponement turned into the postponement of the rest of the tour, first to Summer 2020 and then to Fall 2021.
Dan + Shay released their newest track, "Glad You Exist," in February. It, along with their singles "I Should Probably Go to Bed" and "10,000 Hours" (a collaboration with Justin Bieber), are from a new album, expected this year. Details have not yet been announced, however.
Dan + Shay's 2021 The (Arena) Tour Dates:
Sept. 9 — Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Sept. 10 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena
Sept. 11 — Uncasville, Conn. @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 14 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 16 — New York City @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 17 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 18 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 23 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Sept. 24 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Fiserv Forum
Sept. 25 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Oct. 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oct. 2 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 3 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Oct. 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center
Oct. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
Oct. 17 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 20 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Oct. 21 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Oct. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Oct. 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Oct. 28 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
Oct. 29 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Nov. 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Nov. 5 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Nov. 12 — Omaha, Neb. @ Chi Health Center
Nov. 13 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Nov. 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 20 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Nov. 21 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Dec. 3 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 4 — Hershey, Pa. @ Giant Center at Hersheypark
Dec. 5 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Dec. 7 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
