Dan + Shay to Perform at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Another country artist has been added to the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday (May 15). Dan + Shay were announced as performers on the same day a legendary rock band dropped out.

On Wednesday afternoon, the BBMA Twitter account shared that the Red Hot Chilli Peppers would not be performing due to "unforeseen circumstances." Machine Gun Kelly was announced as a performer just a few hours prior, with Dan + Shay's commitment coming via Billboard. It's not clear what song the pair will sing. They don't have a current single on country radio after "Steal My Love" ended its run earlier this spring, becoming their first single to not reach the Top 20 since "Show You Off."

Dan + Shay have not offered further details on their band or personal social media pages. The Sunday performance will come one day after they open for Kenny Chesney at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Additional country performers for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards include Elle King and Miranda Lambert, singing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" and Morgan Wallen, making his first appearance as an awards show performer since being effectively blacklisted by awards shows after being caught using the N-word in January 2021.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, starting at 8PM ET. The show will be hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs and stream live on Peacock.