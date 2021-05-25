Dale Ann Bradley has turned some of her earliest musical memories into a new performance of her own. Her version of "L.A. International Airport" appears on her latest album, and its music video is premiering exclusively on The Boot.

"This is such a classic country song," Bradley reflects. Leanne Scott wrote the song, which David Frizzell first recorded in 1970. His version peaked in the 60s on the Billboard country songs chart, but one year later, Susan Raye took it to the Top 10, and to No. 54 on the all-genre Hot 100. Overseas, meanwhile, it went to No. 1 in New Zealand and No. 2 in Australia, and hit the Top 30 on the Canadian country chart.

"It's one that I heard as a kid, and watched on TV when we could, as Susan Raye sang it on Hee Haw," Bradley remembers. Bradley, a protege of country singer and Hee Haw co-host Buck Owens, spent nearly a decade on the long-running comedy program.

"I love being able to take a song from a different genre and give it that twist," Bradley adds. "I hope it shows how well music intertwines, and that a solid melody can really drive a song."

"L.A. International Airport" is one of 10 songs on Bradley's newest album, Things She Couldn't Get Over, released in February. The artist says the song "is a pretty brokenhearted recording, and it fit perfectly with the theme" of the record.

A native of Appalachia -- where she grew up in a Primitive Baptist family, in a home with no running water or "safe" electricity until she was a high school senior -- Bradley received her first guitar as an early teenager. Her high school band director and his wife helped the budding musician begin her career by inviting Bradley to perform with them during weekly summertime performances; it was through gigs with the couple, as Back Porch Grass, that she met several future collaborators.

Bradley is a five-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year and the reigning IBMA Entertainer of the Year with Sister Sadie, the all-women group she co-founded. She was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2018 and is a two-time Grammy nominee.

Bradley left Sister Sadie in 2020, in order to focus on her solo work with MoonRunner, her new band. The group features guitarist and background vocalist Kim Fox, dobro player Matt Leadbetter on dobro, banjo player Mike Sumner and bassist Ethan Burkhardt on bass.

Things She Couldn't Get Over is available to stream and purchase now.