When Dolly Parton turned her country career toward the pop charts, she did it with a Cynthia Weil song. The legendary songwriter died on Thursday (June 1) at age 82.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and her husband Barry Mann were behind dozens of hit songs. They were a force in the 1960s, writing songs for the Ronettes, the Drifters, the Animals and more. Without a doubt, their most well-known song was "You've Lost That Loving Feeling," recorded by the Righteous Brothers.

In 1975, Weil and Mann penned "Here You Come Again," reportedly for Brenda Lee. She passed, and B.J. Thomas cut the song for a record, but Parton's version is the one that became popular. It led her crossover revolution, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles charts.

TMZ was first to share the news of Weil's death, adding a statement from her daughter Jenn that referred to her as "the greatest mother, grandmother and wife our family could ever ask for."

"She was my best friend, confidant, and my partner in crime and an idol and trailblazer for women in music."

Among the hundreds of songs Weil wrote were well-known songs for country-leaning artists including Linda Ronstadt ("Somewhere Out There," "Don't Know Much"), Donny & Marie Osmond ("(You're My) Soul and Inspiration") and Thomas / Elvis Presley ("I Just Can't Help Believing").

The Drifters' "On Broadway," Mama Cass Elliot's "Make Your Own Kind of Music" and the Ronettes' "Walking in the Rain" are just three more popular titles.

