Rainy Days & Mondays: A Playlist for Those April Showers

March might go out like a lamb, but April showers sometimes just don't seem to let up. That's okay, though, because we've got some of the best rainy day tunes rounded up for you to listen to in one playlist.

Whether you're listening to the raindrops on your tin roof or dancing in the mud puddles, the drizzle doesn't mean you have to drown in sorrow. Country music has some of the best rain-themed, rainy day and snuggle-under-the-covers rainstorm music that's ever been made. So grab an umbrella or your favorite cuddle partner and settle in for more than three hours of the best country songs about the rain.

From Gary Allan to the Judds, Dolly Parton to Morgan Wallen, this playlist is a testament to the power of rain in all of our lives. Whether it's the power of a thunderstorm or the catharsis of a gentle shower, rain is a good thing.

Click on the Spotify playlist below to listen to the best country music to accompany the rain.